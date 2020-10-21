Updated brackets for the #1 contenders tournament

Oct 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
*Sigh* It’s pretty obvious it’s gonna be Page vs Omega in the final round. The same setup is happening over in ROH with Lethal vs Gresham. Why not try something different? Have one ‘friend’ reach the final round and the other lose. Then have the loser interfere in the final round because he’s jealous of his ‘friend’. All I’m saying is it’d be nice to see something different for a change.
