Updated Bound For Glory Card

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event:

Impact World Championship Match:

Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Impact Knockouts Championship Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

Impact Tag Team Championship Match:

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Impact X Division Championship Match:

Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack

Moose vs. EC3 at an undisclosed location

Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez (enters at #20), Cousin Jake, Alisha Edwards, Rhino (enters at #1), Heath, 10 More TBA