Updated Bound For Glory Card
Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event:
Impact World Championship Match:
Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
Impact Knockouts Championship Match:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae
Impact Tag Team Championship Match:
The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
Impact X Division Championship Match:
Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack
Moose vs. EC3 at an undisclosed location
Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan)
Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:
Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez (enters at #20), Cousin Jake, Alisha Edwards, Rhino (enters at #1), Heath, 10 More TBA