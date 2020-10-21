New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned, Pat McAfee returns
The #UndisputedERA’s past has come back to haunt them!@PatMcAfeeShow is back, and he's celebrating with the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xpsfFiLxke
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
About time that the BritAm Brawlers got their tag team reign.
I could have swore the advertised match was The Undisputed Era vs Breezango for the Tag Team Championship however.
@Mark
It was – someone took out Roddy and Bobby Fish during the show (Pat McAfee) and O’Reilly told Regal to give Burch/Lorcan the title shot.
I’m glad the Brit-Am Brawlers won but who wanted McAfee back?