McCool: “I waited to have sex until I was married”

Oct 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Michelle McCool reveals she didn’t have sex until she got married to Taker in 2010. (Click the photo read full caption)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

5 Responses

  1. Gerry says:
    October 21, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Pretty sure she was married before she meet undertaker

  2. MRK says:
    October 21, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Michelle married her high school sweetheart, so chances are he was her first.

  3. Breen says:
    October 21, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    So that explains why her first husband ran her off lol

  4. Joseph says:
    October 21, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    She was married before Taker. Her first husband was Jeremy Louis Alexander and they were married from 2001 to 2006. I got that from doing a quick google search for her. It was quite easy.

  5. Come on says:
    October 22, 2020 at 6:50 am

    She was married before. Do better, and fact check a bit. It takes 30 seconds.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laura Loveless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal