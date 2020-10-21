McCool: “I waited to have sex until I was married”

View this post on Instagram

Who’d of thought that the 1st time I’ve EVER used a condom would be…..in 2020…. voting for the Election….& on my finger?!?! I’m sure most of y’all may be more intrigued about the least important issue here, but….YES, I waited to have sex until I was married! Did I mention the first one flew off my finger & nearly hit the sweet lady registering someone next to me!🤦🏼‍♀️ Now, regardless of party, exercise your right & GO VOTE! #2020isstrange 🤣