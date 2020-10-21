McCool: “I waited to have sex until I was married”
Michelle McCool reveals she didn’t have sex until she got married to Taker in 2010. (Click the photo read full caption)
Who’d of thought that the 1st time I’ve EVER used a condom would be…..in 2020…. voting for the Election….& on my finger?!?! I’m sure most of y’all may be more intrigued about the least important issue here, but….YES, I waited to have sex until I was married! Did I mention the first one flew off my finger & nearly hit the sweet lady registering someone next to me!🤦🏼♀️ Now, regardless of party, exercise your right & GO VOTE! #2020isstrange 🤣
Pretty sure she was married before she meet undertaker
Michelle married her high school sweetheart, so chances are he was her first.
So that explains why her first husband ran her off lol
She was married before Taker. Her first husband was Jeremy Louis Alexander and they were married from 2001 to 2006. I got that from doing a quick google search for her. It was quite easy.
She was married before. Do better, and fact check a bit. It takes 30 seconds.