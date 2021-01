Main event announced for AEW’s Full Gear

Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Title in an I Quit Match has been announced as the main event for Full Gear

IT'S OFFICIAL

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear.

It's @MadKing1981 vs. @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship in an 'I QUIT' MATCH! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/cCvFZENXYj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020