Joey Janela pulled from AEW Dynamite as COVID-19 precaution

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite out of precaution because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the statement from AEW: “AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols.”

There were several wrestlers who have tested positive since The GCW Collective shows that took place last weekend in Indiana.