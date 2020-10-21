Impact Wrestling Superstar Daga Reportedly Released

Impact Wrestling Superstar Daga is reportedly out of the company and has been granted his release. According to a report from Wrestlinginc, Daga requested his release some time ago but Impact had not granted it as they tried to entice him to re-sign. The request was officially granted today.

Daga has been with Impact since February of 2019. He is the husband of Tessa Blanchard, who was released from the Impact in June and stripped of the World Championship after she failed to send promos from Mexico where she has been living during the pandemic.