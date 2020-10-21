10/21/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow

They lock up and Wardlow powers Jungle Boy to the mat. Jungle Boy comes back with a waist-lock, but Wardlow tosses him down again. Jungle Boy delivers a few quick shots, but Wardlow sends him down once more. Jungle Boy delivers a few low dropkicks, and then kicks Wardlow in the face. Jungle Boy pulls the rope and sends Wardlow to the floor. Jungle Boy goes for a dive, but Wardlow catches him. Jungle Boy gets free and kicks Wardlow in the face. Jungle Boy goes for another dive, but Wardlow catches him and slams him into the ring post. Wardlow tosses Jungle Boy back into the ring and stomps on his back. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Wardlow tosses Jungle Boy across the ring a few times, and then delivers a few more stomps. Wardlow delivers an elbow shot in the corner, and then chokes Jungle Boy with his boot. Wardlow slams Jungle Boy with a gut-wrench power bomb and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Jungle Boy tries to come back, but Wardlow drops him with a clothesline. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Wardlow sets Jungle Boy up top and sets up for the driving knee strike, but Jungle Boy fights out.

Jungle Boy delivers a knee strike of his own, and follows with more quick shots. Jungle Boy dropkicks Wardlow to the floor and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Jungle Boy drops Wardlow with a tornado DDT in the ring, but Wardlow sits right back up. Jungle Boy goes up top, but Wardlow cuts him off. Jungle Boy counters and drops Wardlow with a hurricanrana. Jungle Boy connects with the Backstabber and goes up top. Jungle Boy delivers a diving knee drop and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Wardlow goes to the stage and Jungle Boy goes for the DDT, but Wardlow catches him and F-10’s him back into the ring. Wardlow delivers another F-10 in the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

Footage of Eddie Kingston continuing to run down Jon Moxley after Dynamite went off the air last week is shown. Kingston holds the AEW World title belt in Moxley’s face, and says he is going to make Moxley quit. Kingston says he will never quit and will always keep going. It is made official that Moxley will defend the title against Kingston in an “I Quit” Match at Full Gear.

—

A promo from Moxley airs. He says he loved Kingston and considered them true friends. He says he doesn’t know Kingston anymore. He says he is not going to apologize for his success or for buying his mother a house. He says he always had Kingston’s back, but he is embarrassed for Kingston now. Moxley says he is going to torture Kingston until Kingston can’t take anymore.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss

Omega and Kiss bow after the bell for respect, but then Omega hits the V Trigger and the One Winged Angel immediately and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Omega helps Kiss to his feet, hugs him, and leaves the ring.

—

Schiavone was backstage with Orange Cassidy earlier today. Cassidy says sometimes calls go your way and sometimes they don’t, referencing his draw against Cody last week. Schiavone asks him about the rematch next week, to which Cassidy says, “We’re on to Cincinnati.” Schiavone says the show is in Jacksonville, and Cassidy says, “Whatever,” and walks away.

Dasha interviewed Cody, who is with Arn Anderson, earlier in the day. He says he is not surprised that there will be a rematch, but he is surprised that it is being done so quickly. Cody says a stipulation may be added. Cody says his muscle gain was because it was time for him to move into the heavyweight category. He says he is glad the night off to be the EVP and to watch the tournament.

—

Kingston is backstage and laughs at Moxley’s promo from earlier. He says, unlike Moxley, he doesn’t forget about his people. He says Penta and Fenix are about to show everyone why they are the best luchadores in the world. He says later tonight, Butcher and Blade are going to slaughter everyone in the tag team title match later tonight and do the same to FTR at Full Gear. Kingston says everything that Moxley said earlier is true. He says he had to become a liar and a snake because his ends justified his means. He says when he wasn’t a snake, he got nothing, but now he is getting a World Championship shot. He says he has never quit, and he will not quit on the seventh. He says Moxley will have to go to a deep, dark place; a place where Kingston lives.

Kingston then joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

They shake hands before the match. Fenix drops Penta to the mat with an arm-drag, but Penta comes back with one of his own. Penta applies an ankle lock, but Fenix counters and drops Penta to the mat. Penta goes for the package pile driver, but Fenix gets free. Penta kicks Fenix in the midsection, and then delivers a few more kicks on the mat. Fenix comes back with a roll-up for two, and then Penta gets one as well. They stand at a stalemate, and then exchange chops. Penta drops Fenix to the mat with a superkick and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Penta goes for the package pile driver on the apron, but Fenix escapes and knocks Penta to the floor. Fenix takes Penta out with a dive and tosses him back into the ring. Fenix runs the ropes, but Penta pulls the ropes and sends Fenix to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta and Fenix are on the outside. They roll back into the ring, and Penta delivers a pump kick. Penta connects with a springboard Slingblade and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix kicks Penta in the face, but Penta comes back and they go up top. Fenix drops Penta with a hurricanrana, but lands on his head. Penta drops Fenix with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix comes back with a superkick and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Fenix pulls Penta into the corner and goes up top, but Penta kicks his legs out from under him. Fenix takes Penta down with a Spanish Fly from the top and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Fenix runs the ropes, but Penta drops him with a toss power bomb. Penta goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Penta delivers the arm-breaker, but Fenix comes back and delivers a Destroyer and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rey Fenix

—

Footage of the altercation between Best Friends and Kip Sabian and Miro from last week is shown.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Colt Cabana. Reynolds says they have all seized opportunities like Mr. Brodie Lee taught them. Cabana says his friends will become the number one contenders for the tag team titles, and Cabana says he will take another step closer to the AEW World Championship. Silver says Mr. Brodie will get the AEW TNT title back and they will be there next week for the match between Cody and Orange Cassidy.

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Adam Page vs. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno)

Neither man gains an early advantage and exchange holds and take downs. Page drops Cabana with a right hand and sends him into the corner. Cabana turns it around and delivers a chop, but Page counters back and clotheslines Cabana in the corner. Cabana delivers an elbow, but Page kicks him in the face. Page connects with a running Shooting Star Press, but Cabana kicks out. Page sends Cabana to the apron and drops him with a flying clothesline. Page takes Cabana out with a dive and then rolls him back into the ring. Page goes for the cover, but Cabana kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page drops Cabana with a fall-away slam. Cabana comes back with an elbow strike and takes Page down with a hurricanrana. Cabana drops Page to the mat and gets him in a roll-up for two. Page comes back with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Cabana kicks out. Cabana rolls to the floor and Page climbs up top. Cabana shoves him to the floor and connects with a splash from the apron. Cabana rolls Page back into the ring and climbs up top. Cabana goes for a splash, but Page moves. Page delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Cabana kicks out. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cabana cuts him off and wraps his leg around the ropes and drops him on the apron. Cabana goes for Chicago Skyline, but Page gets free and goes for the Buckshot Lariat. Cabana moves and takes Page down with the Superman pin, but only gets a two count. Page finally hits the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Dark Order members get into the ring and help Cabana out of it.

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy airs. It ends with a burning picture with “11/7/20” on it.

—

Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks are on the stage. Taz tells Will Hobbs to hurry up and give them an answer, because he would hate to sick Brian Cage on him again. He says it is a joke that Darby Allin gets a TNT Championship Match at Full Gear, but says Tony Khan told him if Starks had defeated Allin he would have the match. Starks says he has consistently showed up and showed out, but he has to be okay with a guy getting a title shot before him. He says no, and he is going to take it out on Allin. Starks says when he meets Allin again, he is putting him in the grave.

—

Le Dinner Debonair with Chris Jericho and MJF airs. MJF insults the waitress and then orders his steak well done. Jericho laughs and orders the same thing, except medium well. MJF counters back and changes his order to medium. Jericho counters again and says medium rare. MJF goes to rare, and Jericho goes to blue. They talk about their nicknames and share a laugh. MJF tells Jericho to picture them together, and then they break down into a song. After their song, they get their steaks and says they will have to send them back.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) vs. KiLynn King

Baker takes King to the mat, but King turns it into a wrist-lock. Baker counters into a pin for one, and then applies a wrist-lock of her own. King trips Baker up and applies a hammer-lock, but Baker counters and takes her down to the mat. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but King counters with a cover for two. Baker comes back and stomps King’s face into the mat. Baker delivers a right hand, and then connects with a few knee strikes. King comes back and delivers forearm shots against the ropes, but Baker trips her up and gets a two count. Baker delivers a few elbow shots, and then slams King into the turnbuckle with a Flatliner. Baker puts her boot into King’s face and pulls her into the ring post. Baker stomps on King’s face on the apron and sends her to the floor. Reba tosses King back into the ring, but King kicks Baker in the head. Baker counters back and takes King down with a Slingblade. Baker drops King with a DDT and then a fisherman’s neck-breaker. Baker stomps King’s face into the mat and puts on her glove. Baker locks in the Lockjaw and King taps out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

—

A vignette with Darby Allin and Steve-O airs. Steve-O hypes up Allin and says he will go through anything to win the AEW TNT title at Full Gear.

—

Next week:

Adam Page vs. Wardlow and Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix in the #1 Contender’s AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Tay Conti vs. Abadon

Cody defends the AEW TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

A Town Hall Meeting with The Inner Circle to decide if MJF can join the group.

—

Announced for Full Gear on November 7th:

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” Match.

FTR defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the winner of tonight’s main event.

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara meet in the Elite Deletion Match.

Darby Allin challenges for the AEW TNT Championship.

The Finals of the #1 Contender’s AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament take place.

—

FTR joins the commentary booth for the main event.

—

Match #6 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Four-Way Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Nick and Reynolds start the match, but Silver tags in. The Bucks double-team Silver as Matt tags in. They take him down with a double dropkick, and then take Butcher out as well. Nick and Kassidy tag in and Kassidy drops Nick with a hurricanrana. Nick trips Kassidy up and Matt tags in. Private Party and The Bucks get in the ring and shake hands, but Private Party drop them with superkicks. The Butcher and The Blade and Dark Order get into the ring and beat down Private Party and The Bucks. Matt and Blade tag in and Blade delivers a few shots. Quen tags in and takes down Blade. He takes down Silver and Reynolds, and then Butcher as well. Quen takes out Blade with a dive, and then Silver as well. Quen then takes Reynolds out with a dive. He goes for one on Butcher, but Bunny stands in front of him. Quen sends Blade into Butcher and slams Blade to the mat. Quen goes up top and hits the Shooting Star Pres on Blade. Quen goes for the cover, but Butcher breaks it up. Blade takes control of Quen as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, The Bucks breaks up a Dark Order pin on Quen, but Dark Order send The Bucks to the floor. Kassidy tags in and takes Reynolds down with Silly String. Private Party double team Reynolds with a splash and leg drop combination and Kassidy goes for the cover, but The Bucks break it up. Blade tags in and he and Butcher double team Kassidy. They drop him with the Full Death, but The Bucks break it up again. The Bucks send Butcher to the floor and Nick tags in. Matt hangs Blade over the top rope and Nick kicks Silver and Reynolds a few times. Nick delivers a knee to Reynolds and drops him with a bulldog and Silver with a clothesline. Nick delivers kicks to Private Party and takes Butcher and Blade out with a dive. Matt tags in and The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Butcher. The Bucks deliver a Meltzer Driver on Kassidy onto Butcher. Matt goes for the cover, but everyone else breaks it up. Kassidy comes back with a roll-up on Matt, but only get a two count. Kassidy goes for the tag, but Quen gets pulled off the apron. Matt knocks Blade to the floor and Nick pulls Silver off the apron. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver on Kassidy, but Nick gets pulled to the floor.

Kassidy gets Matt in a roll-up for two, but Matt reverses into his own roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks

-After the match, FTR get into the ring. They offer The Bucks some beer, but The Bucks knock them away. Someone gets into the ring with a chair and FTR take advantage and beat down The Bucks. FTR and the masked man drop Nick with a spike pile driver and then wrap Matt’s leg in a chair as Cash Wheeler comes off the ropes. Tully Blanchard reveals himself to be the masked man, and he and FTR stand over The Bucks as the show comes to a close.