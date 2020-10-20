Who played with Elias in concert yesterday on Raw?

The Twitter account @LocalCompWWE, which lists the names of the extras and other local competitors who appear on WWE programming, revealed the band members who played with Elias last night on Raw.

Those identified in the band are Anthony Mirabella from Def Rebel, Mike Scimeca and Steve Georgilis from ONEDUO, Armen Paul, and Bianca Sings.

Elias, 32, returned on the October 12 episode of Raw after being out for several months with a torn pectoral muscle. He was part of the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental champion on Smackdown but after beating Baron Corbin in the first round, he was taken out due to the injury.