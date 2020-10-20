Special one-hour WWE Backstage episode to air on FS1

SmackDown to air on FS1 during Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 23

SmackDown moves to FS1 this Friday for one week only at its normal time of 8/7 C due to Game 3 of the 2020 World Series airing on FOX.

Following the action of SmackDown, a special one-hour WWE Backstage will also air on FS1 from the WWE ThunderDome. Then a replay of the earlier edition of the blue brand will re-air at 11/10 C.

Don’t miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8/7 C on FS1.

WWE Backstage was cancelled earlier this year by FOX Sports. It previously debuted on FS1 in November 2019.