Retribution leader Mustafa Ali reveals he was the Smackdown hacker

Mustafa Ali revealed last night on Raw that he was the Smackdown hacker, an angle that after weeks of hype and videos, was seemingly dumped by WWE and never mentioned again…until now.

In a promo delivered with Retribution behind him, Ali tore into WWE for not figuring out how to even make some money with him over the Summer, labeling the company corrupt. He said he was stuck at home watching “spineless” WWE Superstars backstab each other and started the hacking because WWE is a “sick place” which is infecting everyone with greed and corruption.

Ali continued to say that talented individuals are being forgotten and even abandoned while their dreams fade away so he found those Superstars, united them, and promised them change.

The Smackdown hacker angle started in April, revealing secretly-recorded videos of WWE Superstars caught red-handed. However, after weeks of speculation, the angle was dropped out of the blue and was not referenced again. Ali was one of the few Superstars being rumored to be behind it.