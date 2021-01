Tucker’s partner is “El gran Gordo” aka Otis in a mask debuted last night on RAW…

I first Met EL GRAN GORDO back in 2014 during the Pan American Games in Greco Roman Wrestling in Mexico City

Will Always have @tuckerwwe Back against Those Punks MIZ and Morrison

The BEST to Wear PINK and With Incredible Lucha Skills in the Squared Circle pic.twitter.com/ITtLd67U6D

— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 20, 2020