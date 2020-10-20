Gedo

Real Name: Keiji Yakayama

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 20, 1969

Hometown: Musashimurayama, Tokyo (Japan)

Pro Debut: March 19, 1989

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Complete Shot

Biography

– Gedo has also been known as Bulldog K.T., Crush, Black Aidoman & C.T.U Ranger Green. He has also been nicknamed Complete Fighter, Superfly & Punish.

– November 30, 1993, Gedo & Jado defeated The Headhunters (Headhunter A & Headhunter B) to win the WING Most Dangerous Tag War ’93 Tournament.

– January 2, 1994, Gedo & Jado challenged The Headhunters for the WING World Tag Team Titles.

– April 16th, Gedo lost to Wild Pegasus in the semi-finals of the NJPW Super J Cup ’94.

– June 30th, Gedo, Jado & Hiromichi Fuyuki defeated Animal Hamaguchi, Koki Kitahara & Genichiro Tenryu to win the vacant WAR World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– August 26th, Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki lost the WAR World Six Man Tag Team Titles to Bob Backlund, Scott Putski & Warlord.

– September 1st, Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki defeated Backlund, Warlord & Putski for the WAR World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– October 11th, Fuyuki-gun (Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki) retained the titles against Bob Backlund, Vampire Casanova & Dos Caras.

– March 26, 1995, Gedo defeated Lionheart to win the vacant WAR International Junior Heavyweight Title.

– June 4th, Gedo lost the WAR International Junior Heavyweight Title to Lionheart.

– December 8th, Gedo & Jado lost to Ultimo Dragon & Genichiro Tenryu in the finals of the WAR One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– December 13th, Gedo lost to Jushin Thunder Liger in the finals of the WAR Super J Cup ’95.

– February 23, 1996, Gedo & Lion Do defeated Lance Storm & Yuji Yasuraoka to win the vacant WAR International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– March 22nd, Gedo, Hiromichi Fuyuki & Jado defeated Koki Kitahara, Nobutaka Araya & Arashi for the WAR International World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 27th, Gedo & Lion Do lost the WAR International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Lance Storm & Yuji Yasuraoka.

– March 31st, Gedo challenged Ultimo Dragon for the WAR International Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 26th, Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki lost the WAR International Six Man Tag Team Titles to Golden Cups (Yoji Anjo, Yoshihiro Takayama & Kenichi Yamamoto.

– June 7th, Gedo, Fuyuki & Jado defeated Golden Cups for the WAR World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– July 20th, Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki lost the WAR World Six Man Tag Team Titles to Koki Kitahara, Nobuhiko Takada & Yuhi Sano.

– March 21, 1997, Gedo, Jado & Kodo Fuyuki defeated Hisakatsu Oya & the Headhunters for the FMW Six Man Street Fight Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Gedo & Jado competed in a 5-Way Scramble for the vacant BJW Tag Team Titles.

– August 5th, Gedo, Jado & Fuyuki lost the FMW Six Man Street Fight Tag Team Titles to The Gladiator, Hisakatsu Oya & Mr. Gannosuke.

– August 31st, Gedo defeated Ricky Fuji for the Rocky Mountain Middleweight Title.

– October 26th, Gedo lost to Chris Jericho at WCW Halloween Havoc ’97.

– December 22nd, Gedo & Jado defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri & Ryuji Yamakawa for the BJW Tag Team Titles.

– January 2, 1998, Gedo & Jado lost the BJW Tag Team Titles to Ryuji Yamakawa & Yoshihiro Tajiri.

– January 15th, Gedo, Black Cat & Ohara lost to Ray Traylor & The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) on WCW Thunder.

– December 9th, Gedo lost to Hayabusa in the first round of the FMW Over the Top Tournament.

– December 12th, Gedo challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW World Heavyweight Title.

– June 13, 1999, Gedo & Koji Nakagawa defeated Masato Tanaka & Tetsuhiro Kuroda for the FMW Brass Knuckles Tag Team Titles.

– July 31st, Gedo, Kodo Fuyuki & Koji Nakagawa defeated Hayabusa, Masato Tanaka & Tetsuhiro Kuroda for the vacant WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– September 23rd, Gedo, Kodo Fuyuki & Koji Nakagawa lost the WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles to Masato Tanaka, Hisakatsu Oya & Tetsuhiro Kuroda.

– December 11th, Gedo, Jado & Koji Nakagawa defeated Flying Kid Ichihara, Ricky Fuji & Chocoball Mukai for the WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 4, 2000, Gedo & Jado lost to The Impact Players (Lance Storm & Justin Credible) at ECW on TNN.

– March 12th, Gedo & Jado lost to Chris Chetti & Nova at ECW Living Dangerously ’00.

– April 1st, Gedo & Koji Nakagawa defeated Kyoko Inoue & Kodo Fuyuki for the WEW Tag Team Titles.

– April 25th, Gedo, Jado & Koji Nakagawa lost the WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles to Chocoball Mukai, Kodo Fuyuki & Kyoko Inoue.

– May 3rd, Gedo, Jado & Koji Nakagawa defeated Kodo Fuyuki, Kyoko Inoue & Chocoball Mukai for the WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– May 28th, Gedo, Jado & Koji Nakagawa would lose the titles to Chocoball Mukai, Kodo Fuyuki & Kyoko Inoue.

– July 14th, Gedo & Jado defeated H & Tetsuhiro Kuroda for the vacant WEW Tag Team Titles.

– July 28th, Gedo & Jado lost the WEW Tag Team Titles to Masao Inoue & Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

– September 17th, Gedo, Jado & Kaori Nakayama defeated Shinjuku Shark, Mr. Gannosuke & Kodo Fuyuki for the WEW Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– September 21st, Gedo & Jado won the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– October 10th, Gedo & Jado lost the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles to Supreme & Homeless Jimmy.

– April 14, 2001, Complete Players (Gedo, Jado & Masato Tanaka) lost to Gran Hamada, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask in the semi-finals of the Apex of Triangle Title Tournament.

– July 20th, TEAM2000 (Gedo & Jado) defeated Jushin Thunder Liger & El Samurai for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– August 19th, TEAM2000 defended the titles against The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask.

– September 16th, TEAM2000 retained the titles against Katsuyori Shibata & Wataru Inoue.

– October 26th, TEAM2000 defended the titles against El Samurai & Minoru Tanaka.

– November 2nd, Gedo & Dick Togo defeated Masao Orihara & The Great Sasuke to win the UWA/UWF Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– November 26th, TEAM2000 lost to Jushin Thunder Liger & El Samurai in the finals of the NJPW G1 Junior Tag League ’01.

– December 2nd, TEAM2000 defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Black Tiger & Kendo Kashin.

– December 22nd, Gedo & Dick Togo lost the UWA/UWF Intercontinental Tag Team Titles to The Great Sasuke & Masao Orihara.

– January 24, 2002, Gedo competed in the New Japan Rumble.

– March 17th, Gedo challenged Minoru Tanaka for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 2nd, TEAM2000 lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Jushin Thunder Liger & Minoru Tanaka.

– May 20th, Gedo entered into the NJPW Best of Super Junior IX.

– November 4th, TEAM2000 (Gedo, Jado & Koji Kanemoto) defeated Heat, Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask to win the NJPW Junior Triathlon Survivor Tournament.

– May 24, 2003, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior X.

– October 13th, Gedo competed in a 11-Man New Japan Rumble for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 1st, Gedo challenged Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 29th, Gedo & Jado defeated Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– January 4, 2004, Gedo & Jado retained the titles against Tiger Mask & Heat.

– January 31st, Gedo competed in the New Japan Rumble.

– March 12th, Gedo & Jado lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to American Dragon & Curry Man.

– June 5th, CTU (Gedo & Jado) defeated Curry Man & American Dragon for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– September 9th, Gedo, Jado & Katsushi Takemura defeated Sailor Boys (Taiji Ishimori, Shu Sato & Kei Sato) for the vacant UWA World Trios Titles.

– March 4, 2005, CTU lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Koji Kanemoto & Wataru Inoue.

– June 19th, Gedo lost to Tiger Mask in the finals of the Best of the Super Junior XII.

– May 28, 2006, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIII.

– July 8th, CTU defeated El Samurai & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– July 9th, Gedo competed in the New Japan Rumble.

– October 16th, CTU entered into the G1 Tag League ’06.

– December 10th, CTU retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against El Texano Jr. & Negro Casas in a Mexican Rules match.

– January 7, 2017, CTU defeated Don Fujii & Masaaki Mochizuki for the vacant WAR International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– May 2nd, CTU lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Dick Togo & TAKA Michinoku.

– June 1st, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIV.

– July 1st, CTU lost the WAR International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Typhoon (Ryo Saito & Susumu Yokosuka).

– October 20th, CTU entered into the G1 Tag League ’07.

– October 18, 2008, World Class Tag Team (Gedo & Jado) entered the G1 Tag League ’08.

– December 7th, World Class Tag Team challenged NO LIMIT (Tetsuya Naito & Yujiro) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 3, 2009, Gedo & Jado challenged Disobey (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Kotaro Suzuki) for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 17th, World Class Tag Team entered into the G1 Tag League ’09.

– December 23rd, Gedo lost to YAMATO in the second round of the Super J Cup ’09.

– May 8, 2010, Gedo & KUSHIDA lost to Apollo 55 (Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi) in the semi-finals of the Super J Tag Tournament.

– June 1st, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XVII.

– September 26th, World Class Tag Team challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– November 13th, World Class Tag Team defeated No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) to win the Super J Tag League ’10.

– December 26th, World Class Tag Team challenged Golden Lovers (Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– May 28, 2011, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XVIII.

– August 27th, Gedo competed in the Destroyer Cup Battle Royal.

– May 28, 2012, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIX.

– October 21st, World Class Tag Team lost to Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley) in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’12.

– July 5, 2013, Gedo challenged Prince Devitt for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 6th, World Class Tag Team lost to The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in the finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’13.

– May 10, 2014, CHAOS (Gedo & Kazuchika Okada) lost to BULLET CLUB (AJ Styles & Karl Anderson) at ROH/NJPW Global Wars.

– May 17th, CHAOS (Gedo & Jado) lost to The Decade (Roderick Strong & BJ Whitmer) at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds.

– May 12, 2015, Gedo defeated Delirious at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds ’15 – Tag 1.

– May 16th, Gedo lost to Michael Elgin on ROH TV.

– May 22nd, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXII.

– February 19, 2016, Gedo lost to Delirious at ROH/NJPW Honor Rising – Tag 1.

– February 20th, Gedo & Delirious lost to Jushin Thunder Liger & Matt Sydal at ROH/NJPW Honor Rising – Tag 2.

– February 26th, Gedo competed in a Four Corner Survival at ROH 14th Anniversary.

– February 27th, CHAOS (Gedo & Kazuchika Okada) lost to reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) on ROH TV.

– May 9th, CHAOS (Gedo & Kazuchika Okada) challenged War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe) for the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

– May 11th, Gedo lost to Dalton Castle on ROH TV.

– May 21st, Gedo entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXIII.

– June 12th, Gedo & Jado competed in a 3-Way for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– August 27th, CHAOS (Gedo & Toru Yano) competed in a Gauntlet for the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

– October 8th, World Class Tag Team defeated Momo No Seishun Tag (Atsushi Kotoge & Daisuke Harada) for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 23rd, World Class Tag Team retained the titles against Hajime Ohara & Kenou.

– October 25th, CHAOS (Gedo & Will Ospreay) lost to David Finlay & Ricochet in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’16.

– December 24th, World Class Tag Team lost the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to Momo No Seishun Tag.

– April 9, 2017, World Class Tag Team challenged Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– May 7th, CHAOS (Gedo, Beretta & Rocky Romero) lost to Dalton Castle & The Boys (1&2) at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds.

– May 14th, CHAOS (Gedo, Hirooki Goto & Will Ospreay) lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) on ROH TV.

– June 17, 2020, Gedo lost to Kazuchika Okada in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’20.

– August 6th, BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Jado & Yujiro Takahashi) lost to CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO & Toru Yano) in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.

– August 26th, BULLET CLUB lost to Kazuchika Okada in a 3 on 1 Handicap Match first round of the NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Title Tournament.

– September 5th, BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) entered into the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament.

(thanks to Allen Rockum)