Elias: “I feel good and I’m ready”

WWE superstar Elias, 32, gave an interview to Sports Illustrated, following his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle. “I don’t know if my chest will ever look the same that it was, but I feel strong,” Elias said in the interview. “When this happened, it sounded like a piece of paper getting ripped in half. But my strength is back. I’ve been training in the ring; I feel good and I’m ready.”

The article also notes that Elias’s newest album, Universal Truth, will be available on Monday.

“I searched my soul during my down time, seeking truth, and that’s why I entitled the album Universal Truth,” Elias says. “It is different from the album I put out in 2018. That was very character-driven, and I loved that album, but this is different. It’s spiritual, it’s energy, it’s rock and roll. The lyrics are deep and meaningful. You’re going to feel the energy when you listen.

“With wrestling and music, I’m a bit of a madman when it comes to creativity. I always want more, I always want to tell the deepest, most real story we possibly can. And I want to blend my wrestling with my music. I’m grateful for all my opportunities in WWE, and I think they’re happy that I always want more.”

