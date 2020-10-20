Charlotte Flair to be represented by VaynerSports

VaynerSports announced that they have signed on to represent Charlotte Flair, adding the multi-time Women’s champion to their ever-growing list of athletes.

Flair is currently out and was last seen at NXT Takeover: In Your House where she lost the NXT Women’s title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match which also involved Rhea Ripley. Flair had to undergo surgery to repair a problem with her breast implants and said that this time she will take all the time needed to recover and not come back earlier.

VaynerSports, which started in 2016 as a football agency, is run by Gary and AJ Vaynerchuk as well as Greg Genske. It is a full-service athlete representation agency that guides players through a variety of issues involving their professional career.

Several MMA fighters such as Tony Ferguson, Colby Covington, Urijah Faber, Chris Weidman, Eddie Alvarez, Vitor Belfort, and others are all part of the VaynerSports family.