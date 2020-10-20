7’3″ Jordan Omogbehin debuts as AJ Styles’ bodyguard

Jordan Omogbehin, the 7’3″ giant who occasionally appeared with Akira Tozawa as a ninja as well as on Raw Underground as a bouncer, made his debut on Raw as AJ Styles’ bodyguard yesterday.

The Nigerian-born 26-year-old has been signed to a WWE deal since late 2018 and in mid-2019 started doing a few non-televised live events for NXT. In June of this year, he showed up with Tozawa as Big Ninja, under a mask forming part of Tozawa’s ninja faction.

Omogbehin was a college basketball player for the University of South Florida and for Morgan State University prior to joining WWE.