7’3″ Jordan Omogbehin debuts as AJ Styles’ bodyguard

Oct 20, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Jordan Omogbehin, the 7’3″ giant who occasionally appeared with Akira Tozawa as a ninja as well as on Raw Underground as a bouncer, made his debut on Raw as AJ Styles’ bodyguard yesterday.

The Nigerian-born 26-year-old has been signed to a WWE deal since late 2018 and in mid-2019 started doing a few non-televised live events for NXT. In June of this year, he showed up with Tozawa as Big Ninja, under a mask forming part of Tozawa’s ninja faction.

Omogbehin was a college basketball player for the University of South Florida and for Morgan State University prior to joining WWE.

One Response

  1. Bulldawg says:
    October 20, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Oh boy, another Great Khali.

