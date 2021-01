10/19/20 WWE Raw Viewership drops

Following last week’s WWE draft on WWE Raw, the show dropped to 1,770,000 viewers for last night’s episode. Night two of the 2020 WWE draft last week was seen by 1,860,000 viewers.

previous weeks…

10/12/20: 1,860,000

10/5/20: 1,686,000

9/28/20: 1,822,000

9/21/20: 1,667,000

9/14/20: 1,689,000

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

