Notes on Chelsea Green and Mustafa Ali
– Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Who Told Her To Stop Posting #Bikini Photos & Get In The Ring
Someone today told me to “stop showing your a$$ and get in the ring”…
Let it be known that even when I get back to wrestling, I will still be showing my a$$ in a bikini for you haters! 💋 pic.twitter.com/HLRTPqeaEz
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 19, 2020
– Mustafa Ali officially announced that he was the SmackDown hacker
That mysterious hacker on #SmackDown? It was @AliWWE all along!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/W2DC5zgm82
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020