Tucker

Real Name: Levi Rolla Cooper

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 320 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 24, 1990

Hometown: Clackamas, Oregon

Pro Debut: January 24, 2015

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Project Mayhem

Biography

– Cooper wrestled at a collegiate level at Portland State University, California State University, Bakersfield & Arizona State University in which he placed 8th at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2011, earning him All American status.

– Tucker Knight was the original ring name before it had been shortened.

– June 18, 2015, Tucker lost to Baron Corbin on NXT.

– August 29th, Tucker & Elias Samson lost to Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’15.

– January 22, 2016, Tucker & Hugo Knox lost to The Vaudevillians (Aiden English & Simon Gotch) on NXT.

– January 27th, Tucker & Steve Cutler lost to the Vaudevillians on NXT.

– April 2nd, Tucker lost to Baron Corbin on NXT.

– July 13th, Tucker & Patrick Clark lost to Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano on NXT.

– October 13th, Tucker & Otis lost to Austin Aries & Roderick Strong in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’16.

– November 30th, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated Johnny Knockout & Doug Sessa on NXT in a Dark Match.

– February 1, 2017, Heavy Machinery lost to The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) on NXT.

– February 22nd, Heavy Machinery defeated Jonathan Ortagun & Mike Marshall on NXT.

– February 24th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– March 17th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– April 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) on NXT.

– April 19th, Heavy Machinery defeated Hector Kunsman & Ricardo Watts on NXT.

– May 25th, Heavy Machinery defeated Lars Sullivan & Victor Andrews on NXT.

– June 23rd, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, Heavy Machinery defeated Damien Aweel & Edwin Negron on NXT.

– September 14th, Heavy Machinery defeated Patrick Scott & Demitrius Bronson on NXT.

– October 4th, Heavy Machinery defeated Sean Maluta & Chris Payne on NXT.

– January 4, 2018, Heavy Machinery lost to Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss on NXT.

– February 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli on NXT.

– February 2nd, Heavy Machinery lost to Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’18.

– April 7th, Heavy Machinery competed against Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli in a No Contest on NXT.

– April 11th, Heavy Machinery lost to War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) on NXT.

– April 27th, Tucker competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble.

– May 9th, Heavy Machinery lost to The Mighty (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) on NXT.

– July 18th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty on NXT.

– September 20th, Otis lost to Tommaso Ciampa on NXT.

– October 17th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) on NXT.

– November 28th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– January 21, 2019, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) on WWE Raw.

– January 29th, Heavy Machinery competed in a WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title #1 Contendership 4-Way.

– February 4th, Heavy Machinery competed in a WWE Raw Tag Team Title #1 Contendership 4-Way.

– February 11th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– March 4th, Heavy Machinery won a Tag Team Gauntlet on WWE Raw.

– March 25th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– April 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode on RAW.

– April 7th, Tucker competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

– April 8th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– April 15th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) on WWE Main Event.

– June 7th, Tucker competed in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown ’19.

– June 11th, Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Kirsh & Dave Dutra on Smackdown.

– June 18th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team on Smackdown.

– June 23rd, Heavy Machinery challenged Daniel Bryan & Rowan for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– July 2nd, Heavy Machinery defeated Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens to become #1 Contenders for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– July 14th, Heavy Machinery competed in a 3-Way for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules ’19.

– August 20th, Heavy Machinery lost to the Revival on Smackdown.

– August 26th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW.

– September 10th, Heavy Machinery defeated Johnny Silver & Alex Keaton on Smackdown.

– September 17th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team on Smackdown.

– September 30th, Heavy Machinery challenged Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Heavy Machinery & Braun Strowman defeated AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on Smackdown.

– October 31st, Heavy Machinery competed in the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil at Crown Jewel ’19.

– November 15th, Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Tibbs & Kip Stevens on Smackdown.

– November 22nd, The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) defeated Heavy Machinery & The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) on Smackdown.

– November 24th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Battle Royal at Survivor Series ’19.

– December 6th, Heavy Machinery competed in a 4-Way Elimination #1 Contendership for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– December 13th, Heavy Machinery lost to Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown.

– December 20th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival in a Tag Team Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

– January 31, 2020, Heavy Machinery competed in a 4-Way #1 Contendership for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– March 6th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Gauntlet on Smackdown.

– April 10th, Tucker lost to Dolph Ziggler on Smackdown.

– June 8th, Heavy Machinery & Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison & the Miz on Smackdown.

– September 4th, Heavy Machinery defeated John Morrison & the Miz on Smackdown.

– During the WWE 2020 Draft, Tucker was drafted to RAW.

– At Hell In A Cell ’20, Tucker attacked Otis, ending their team