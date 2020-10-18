The “Wreck Everyone and Leave” tees didn’t help Georgia Tech’s football team

Oct 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Yeah, it kinda seems like they were more ramblin’ than wreck. Train wreck, maybe…
They were taking the best college team in the country, and Tech’s Jeffrey Simms is a solid, if not inconsistent quarterback, so no wonder Tech got crushed. I think Clemson was favored by 28 always going into the team.,
Yeah, I wasn’t expecting them to win, or even for it to be all that close. But I also wasn’t expecting literally the most lopsided in-conference loss in ACC history.
@What
That will come next week when Clemson faces Syracuse. They could possible hang 80 on Syracuse.
