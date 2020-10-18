Sheamus teases a feud with Drew McIntyre

“I don’t know the lay of the land, I don’t know what I’m going to do on Raw, but I’ve heard people talking about a feud with Drew. If it does happen, I feel sorry for Drew. He’s going to remember very, very quickly how hard I hit. I’m worried I’ll hit him so hard that he’ll just turn to dust. He’s my friend, I don’t want to do that to him. He’s been messing around with these American wrestlers for so long, tippy-tappying around the ring, but one shot from me will make him realize how easy he’s had it before I got there.”

source: SI.com