ROH Pure Title Tournament: Round 2 – Night 2

This episode opens up with Quinn McKay discussing the bracket & the winners from the prior week.

Caprice Coleman & Ian Riccaboni on commentary

Judges are Sumie Sakai, Will Ferrera & Gary Juster

20 Minute Time Limit in the 2nd Round

– Only 3 Rope breaks per individual.

– 1 free closed fist can be used; a second is a automatic DQ.

– Match #1: “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. “The Savage Weight” Fred Yehi

Referee is Todd Sinclair

Tracy Williams defeated Fred Yehi via submission (Dragon Sleeper with the ropes; all rope breaks were used by Yehi) 14:04

EC3 arrives in ROH to give a pretty good promo saying he isn’t here to wrestle but fight the top names in ROH, mentioning The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, Rush & Dragon Lee.

– Match #2: Josh “the Goods” Woods w/ Silas Young vs. “The Darewolf” PJ Black w/ Brian Johnson

The referee is Joe Mandak

*Josh Woods defeated PJ Black via submission (Ankle Lock) 13:24

Josh Woods will face Jonathan Gresham in Round 3.

(thanks to Allen Rockum)