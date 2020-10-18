Otis

Real Name: Niko Bogojevic

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 310 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 21, 1991

Hometown: Superior, Wisconsin

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: August 22, 2015

Trained By: Mercury Pro Wrestling Academy & WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: World’s Strongest Slam

Biography

– Bogojevic is renowned in the state of Wisconsin for being one of the most decorated Amateur wrestlers in state history.

– Bogojevic attended Colorado State University-Pueblo, studying recreation. While training at the USA Olympic Training facilities he was trained & mentored by Olympic Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner.

– The full ring name was Otis Dozovic before it was shortened, he also went by Dozer before signing with the WWE.

– October 13, 2016, Otis & Tucker lost to Austin Aries & Roderick Strong in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’16.

– November 30th, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated Johnny Knockout & Doug Sessa on NXT in a Dark Match.

– February 1, 2017, Heavy Machinery lost to The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) on NXT.

– February 22nd, Heavy Machinery defeated Jonathan Ortagun & Mike Marshall on NXT.

– February 24th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– March 17th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– April 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra) on NXT.

– April 19th, Heavy Machinery defeated Hector Kunsman & Ricardo Watts on NXT.

– May 25th, Heavy Machinery defeated Lars Sullivan & Victor Andrews on NXT.

– June 23rd, Heavy Machinery challenged The Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, Heavy Machinery defeated Damien Aweel & Edwin Negron on NXT.

– September 14th, Heavy Machinery defeated Patrick Scott & Demitrius Bronson on NXT.

– October 4th, Heavy Machinery defeated Sean Maluta & Chris Payne on NXT.

– January 4, 2018, Heavy Machinery lost to Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss on NXT.

– February 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli on NXT.

– February 2nd, Heavy Machinery lost to Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic ’18.

– April 7th, Heavy Machinery competed against Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli in a No Contest on NXT.

– April 11th, Heavy Machinery lost to War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) on NXT.

– May 9th, Heavy Machinery lost to The Mighty (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) on NXT.

– July 18th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty on NXT.

– September 20th, Otis lost to Tommaso Ciampa on NXT.

– October 17th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) on NXT.

– November 28th, Heavy Machinery challenged The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

– January 21, 2019, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) on WWE Raw.

– January 29th, Heavy Machinery competed in a WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title #1 Contendership 4-Way.

– February 4th, Heavy Machinery competed in a WWE Raw Tag Team Title #1 Contendership 4-Way.

– February 11th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– March 4th, Heavy Machinery won a Tag Team Gauntlet on WWE Raw.

– March 25th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– April 1st, Heavy Machinery defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode on RAW.

– April 7th, Otis competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

– April 8th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension on WWE Main Event.

– April 15th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) on WWE Main Event.

– June 7th, Otis competed in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown ’19.

– June 11th, Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Kirsh & Dave Dutra on Smackdown.

– June 18th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team on Smackdown.

– June 23rd, Heavy Machinery challenged Daniel Bryan & Rowan for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– July 2nd, Heavy Machinery defeated Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens to become #1 Contenders for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– July 9th, Otis defeated Xavier Woods & Daniel Bryan in a 3-Way on Smackdown.

– July 14th, Heavy Machinery competed in a 3-Way for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules ’19.

– August 20th, Heavy Machinery lost to the Revival on Smackdown.

– August 26th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW.

– September 10th, Heavy Machinery defeated Johnny Silver & Alex Keaton on Smackdown.

– September 17th, Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team on Smackdown.

– September 30th, Heavy Machinery challenged Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Heavy Machinery & Braun Strowman defeated AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on Smackdown.

– October 31st, Heavy Machinery competed in the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil at Crown Jewel ’19.

– November 15th, Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Tibbs & Kip Stevens on Smackdown.

– November 22nd, The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish) defeated Heavy Machinery & The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) on Smackdown.

– November 24th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Battle Royal at Survivor Series ’19.

– December 6th, Heavy Machinery competed in a 4-Way Elimination #1 Contendership for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– December 13th, Heavy Machinery lost to Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown.

– December 20th, Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival in a Tag Team Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

– January 3, 2020, Otis defeated Drew Gulak on Smackdown.

– January 31st, Heavy Machinery competed in a 4-Way #1 Contendership for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

– March 6th, Heavy Machinery competed in a Tag Team Gauntlet on Smackdown.

– March 26th, Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36.

– April 25th, Otis, Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak lost to King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown.

– May 10th, Otis won the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– May 11th, Otis & Braun Strowman defeated The Miz & John Morrison on Smackdown.

– June 8th, Heavy Machinery & Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison & the Miz on Smackdown.

– September 4th, Heavy Machinery defeated John Morrison & the Miz on Smackdown.

– September 11th, Otis defeated John Morrison on Smackdown.

– October 2nd, Otis defeated John Morrison on Smackdown.

– At Hell In A Cell ’20, Tucker attacked Otis, ending their team

– Otis was a member of Team Smackdown as they lost to Team Raw at Survivor Series ’20