ICYMI

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is coming! And we'll kick off 2021 in the Tokyo Dome for TWO DAYS January 4 & 5!

This year, whether you're near or far, in person or through your screens, Go To New Japan!https://t.co/AHX3gFG5E6#njpw #NJWK15 pic.twitter.com/DAlG5Zs8GI

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 18, 2020