Natsupoi

Real Name: Natsumi Maki

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 103 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 19, 1995

Hometown: Kanagawa, Japan

Pro Debut: May 31, 2015

Trained By: Actwres girl’Z

Finishing Move: Backlash

Biography

– Natsupoi has been nicknamed the Ring Fairy & has also used the ring names Natsumi Maki (being the most known) & Natsupoi Poiman.

– May 31, 2015, Natsumi made her debut by teaming with Kaori Kanamura in a losing effort to Yuna Manase & Saori Anou.

– March 27, 2016, Natsumi lost to Teruko Kagawa at AgZ Act 6.

– June 4th, Natsumi defeated Arisu Nanase at Stardom Shining Stars ’16.

– August 21st, Natsumi entered into the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’16.

– September 19th, Natsumi lost to Sareee at AgZ Act 10.

– November 3rd, Natsumi challenged Hana Kimura for both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– November 12th, Natsumi & Sareee lost to Hanako Nakamori & Saori Anou at AgZ Act 12.

– December 11th, Natsumi lost to Command Bolshoi at AgZ Act 13.

– February 12, 2017, Natsumi & Sareee defeated Makoto & Saori Anou at AgZ Act 15.

– March 5th, Natsumi & Yumiko Hotta defeated Tam Nakano & Tae Honma at AgZ Act 17.

– March 21st, Natsumi lost to Hiroe Nagahama at WAVE Joshi Pro Festival.

– April 9th, Natsumi lost to Kaho Kobayashi at the Diana 6th Anniversary Memorial Show.

– June 25th, Natsumi defeated Miku Aono at AgZ Act 21.

– July 14th, Natsumi & Hanako Nakamori defeated KAZUKI & Rydeen Hagane to win the Pure-Dream J X A Tag Team Tournament.

– August 20th, Natsumi entered into the PURE-J Openweight Title League.

– August 31st, Natsumi defeated Inko Haku at AgZ Act 24.

– September 24th, Natsumi & Tae Honma defeated Nao Kakuta & Saori Anou at the AgZ 2nd Anniversary Show.

– October 9th, Natsumi & Saori Anou challenged Command Bolshoi & Leon for the Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– October 29th, Natsumi & Tae Honma defeated Kyuri & Matsuya Uno at Ice Ribbon #845.

– February 25, 2018, Poiman defeated Inko Haku at AgZ Act 27.

– October 9th, Natsumi lost to Saori Anou in the semi-finals of the AgZ Title Tournament.

– November 8th, Natsumi challenged Riho for the Super Asia Title.

– December 9th, Natsumi lost to Tae Honma at AgZ Act 34.

– May 3, 2019, Natsumi & Hikari Noa challenged Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki for the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.

– July 7th, Natsumi lost to Mizuki in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.

– July 20th, Natsumi won a 4-Way Elimination at TJP Tokyo Joshi ’19 Summer.

– August 25th, Natsumi defeated Gisele Shaw for the vacant International Princess Title.

– September 16th, Natsumi lost the title to Yuna Manase.

– March 1, 2020, Natsumi lost to Mina Shirakawa in the 3rd Round of the TJP Spring Beautiful One Day Tournament ’20.

– July 4th, Natsumi defeated Suzume at TJPW Stand Proud.

– August 15th, Natsumi lost to Shoko Nakajima in the Quarter Finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’20.

– October 3rd, Natsupoi defeated Death Yama-san at Stardom Yokohama Cinderella.

– October 11th, Donna del Mondo (Natsupoi, Giulia & Maika) defeated Riho & STARS (Gokigen Death & Rina) at Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’20 – Tag 2.