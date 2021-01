The one and only Mr Rocko was buried with a young man in Staten Island, who died of muscular dystrophy. The jacket I am wearing in this photo was buried with a young man in West Virginia who died of cancer.

I am forever grateful that these gifts were a small source of comfort. https://t.co/cylQj0UXdA pic.twitter.com/wrsGW2lY9S

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 18, 2020