Becky Lynch backstage at season premiere of Smackdown on FOX

Former Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch was backstage at the Friday Night Smackdown premiere on FOX according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

Lynch, now heavily pregnant, is expected to give birth sometime in December. This will be her first child, and the first for Seth Rollins as well.

Becky left WWE the day after Money In The Bank when she handed over the Raw Women’s title to Asuka and announced to the world that she was pregnant. Rollins is also expected to get some time off like Daniel Bryan had with the arrival of baby number two over the past few months.

Speaking of The Man, today happens to be also the second year anniversary of when Becky told Edge that “I am the man,” in a tweet two days following her interview with him on Smackdown, a phrase that completely changed her character in late 2018 and shot her to superstardom.