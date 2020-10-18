AEW stats, Young Bucks note, and NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals result

Oct 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– The NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals are complete, with Kota Ibushi becoming a back-to-back winner of the yearly tournament. Ibushi defeated SANADA on the show, which took place on Sunday morning and aired on NJPW World.

– The Young Bucks on potential singles runs: “I don’t think people want us to wrestle each other. It is just awkward. People are so used to seeing us as one…I don’t see it ever happening.”

Cody shared some interesting stats on AEW Dynamite over in the UK. He added that we can’t wait to go on a tour there

