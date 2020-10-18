AEW stats, Young Bucks note, and NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals result
– The NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals are complete, with Kota Ibushi becoming a back-to-back winner of the yearly tournament. Ibushi defeated SANADA on the show, which took place on Sunday morning and aired on NJPW World.
– The Young Bucks on potential singles runs: “I don’t think people want us to wrestle each other. It is just awkward. People are so used to seeing us as one…I don’t see it ever happening.”
– Cody shared some interesting stats on AEW Dynamite over in the UK. He added that we can’t wait to go on a tour there
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2020