AEW stats, Young Bucks note, and NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals result

– The NJPW G1 Climax 30 finals are complete, with Kota Ibushi becoming a back-to-back winner of the yearly tournament. Ibushi defeated SANADA on the show, which took place on Sunday morning and aired on NJPW World.

– The Young Bucks on potential singles runs: “I don’t think people want us to wrestle each other. It is just awkward. People are so used to seeing us as one…I don’t see it ever happening.”

– Cody shared some interesting stats on AEW Dynamite over in the UK. He added that we can’t wait to go on a tour there