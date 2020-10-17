Notes on Lana, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Ember Moon

Oct 17, 2020 - by James Walsh

Lana posted a photo of herself eating some raw eggs as she prepares for her RAW women’s title match against Asuka next week. She has now posted a new vlog, showing the video of herself doing it:

In a post on Twitter, WWE asked fans about which new challengers they would select for each of Smackdown’s titles. Zelina Vega replied by hinting that she wanted a shot herself.

The official YouTube channel of the WWE Performance Center posted the following video, looking at Ember Moon’s return to WWE NXT:

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Notorious Mimi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal