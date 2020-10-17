Konami

Real Name: Konami Takemoto

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 15, 1996

Hometown: Fukuyama, Hiroshima (Japan)

Pro Debut: October 7, 2014

Trained By: Kana & Minoru Tanaka

Finishing Move: Final Lancer

Biography

– October 7, 2014, Konami made her debut in a losing effort to Kana.

– Upon debuting in 2014, Konami would work regularly at WAVE, REINA, Osaka Joshi-Pro & Ice Ribbon in 2015.

– December 6, 2015, Konami & Hiroe Nagahama lost to Rina Yamashita & Kaho Kobayashi in the semi-finals of the WAVE Young OH! OH! Tag Team Tournament.

– February 21, 2016, Konami & Syuri lost to KAZUKI & Rydeen Hagane in the semi-finals of the JWP Tag League the Best ’16.

– February 26th, Konami entered into the Catch the WAVE ’16 Tournament.

– July 17th, Konami challenged Rydeen Hagane for both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– February 18, 2017, Konami challenged Toni Storm for the British Empire Women’s Title.

– March 26th, Konami challenged Kairi Hojo for the Wonder of Stardom Title.

– April 30th, Konami lost to Kagetsu in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament ’17.

– May 6th, Konami, Kairi Hojo & Hiromi Mimura defeated Queen’s Quest (Io Shirai, HZK & AZM) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– May 21st, Konami, Hojo & Mimura defended the titles against Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora & Mayu Iwatani.

– June 4th, Konami, Hojo & Mimura lost the titles to Queen’s Quest.

– August 19th, Konami entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’17.

– October 29th, Konami & Hiromi Mimura entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’17.

– January 27, 2018, Konami defeated Mari at REINA Winter Story.

– March 11th, Konami & Yako Fujigasaki challenged Command Bolshoi & Leon for the Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– April 1st, Konami challenged Xia Brookside for the IPW:UK Women’s Title.

– April 30th, Konami lost to Momo Watanabe in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament ’18.

– July 22nd, Queen’s Quest (Konami & Momo Watanabe) challenged STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saki Kashima) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– August 18th, Konami entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’18.

– September 30th, Konami challenged Nicole Savoy for the SHIMMER Title.

– October 13th, Queen’s Quest (Konami & AZM) entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.

– December 15th, Queen’s Quest (Konami, Utami Hayashishita & Momo Watanabe) challenged STARS (Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima & Mayu Iwatani) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– January 5, 2019, Queen’s Quest (Konami, Momo Watanabe & AZM) lost to STARS (Arisa Hoshiki, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano) in the first round of the Trios Tag Team Tournament.

– February 24th, Konami challenged Mayu Iwatani for the ROH Women of Honor World Title.

– March 9th, Konami competed in a 3-Way for the Stardom High Speed Title.

– April 29th, Konami lost to Arisa Hoshiki in the finals of the Cinderella Tournament ’19.

– May 16th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Konami, Hana Kimura & Jungle Kyona) defeated STARS for the Artist of Stardom Titles.

– June 9th, Konami challenged Bea Priestley for the World of Stardom Title.

– June 16th, Tokyo Cyber Squad retained the Artist of Stardom Titles against Oedo Tai (Natsu Sumire, Andras Miyagi & Kagetsu).

– June 23rd, Tokyo Cyber Squad lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to STARS.

– July 15th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Konami & Jungle Kyona) defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.

– July 24th, Tokyo Cyber Squad retained the titles against Oedo Tai (Kagetsu & Andras Miyagi).

– August 17th, Konami entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’19.

– October 19th, Tokyo Cyber Squad entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.

– November 24th, Tokyo Cyber Squad retained the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against DREAM SHiNE (Arisa Hoshiki & Tam Nakano).

– December 14th, Tokyo Cyber Squad defended the titles against Riho & Starlight Kid.

– December 24th, Konami challenged Arisa Hoshiki for the Wonder of Stardom Title.

– January 19, 2020, Tokyo Cyber Squad lost the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley.

– March 24th, Konami lost to Syuri in the Quarter Finals of the Cinderella Tournament ’20.

– July 17th, Konami lost to Giulia in the first round of the Wonder of Stardom Title Tournament.

– August 8th, Konami entered into 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Tokyo Cyber Squad lost to Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Natsuko Tora) in a Losing Unit Must Disband No DQ match in which Konami turned on Jungle Kyona & joined Oedo Tai.

– October 10th, Oedo Tai (Konami & Bea Priestley) entered into the 10th Goddesses of Stardom Tag League.