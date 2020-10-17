Additional Details on Benjamin Carter Reportedly Signing With WWE

As noted, Benjamin Carter has been a hot topic of discussion this week, with talk of there being interest from both AEW and WWE in signing him. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was his understanding that Carter is signing with WWE.

WWE and Carter himself have not yet confirmed his signing. However, Carter did share a video on his Twitter yesterday talking about how it was his dream to one day become a WWE wrestler. Also, AEW’s Miro said AEW lost Carter “to the Dark Side,” suggesting that Carter had already signed with WWE.