Young Bucks Discuss Coming Up with the Idea for Stadium Stampede Match

Screen Crush recently interviewed AEW wrestlers and EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), who were promoting AEW Dynamite’s one-year anniversary show, and they discussed the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2020 and more. Below are some highlights.

Nick Jackson on coming up with Stadium Stampede: “Yeah. That was actually Matt and I’s whole idea, and Tony loved it we pretty much ran from there. Matt and I did a singles match against each other on our web series, Being the Elite, pretty much as a pilot to show Tony what we could do in that type of setting. And that was a huge success, so we told him “Hey, if we could do this with Inner Circle, we’ll make magic” and man, we pretty much did. That’s probably one of my favorite moments that we’ve ever done, because it was so fun. It was a huge collaboration with such good guys and creative minds. We shot that thing for like 16 hours. It was insane.”

Matt Jackson on prepping for the match: “You know, what’s funny is we spent the entire day, even the day before that really, prepping everything and ordering from production what props we needed and figured out what we were going to do, and whether or not the NFL was going to allow me to do a moonsault off of the field goal posts. Spoiler alert: They didn’t want me to, but I did it anyway.”

Matt Jackson on the goal post spot: “The actual rule is you can’t even touch the thing anymore. It’s really unbalanced. I’ll tell you this, when I was up there, I was terrified. I described it like if you were in the middle of the ocean and you’re trying to stand on a log and the log was spinning from underneath you. There’s no balance on it. It seems stable, but it felt like it could probably collapse at any moment. So it was terrifying!”

“We shot this thing all night. At one point, we were rained out for an hour and a half because obviously we’re in Jacksonville, and Florida weather can be crazy at any moment. We were all exhausted, drinking coffee. It was like we were trying to create a movie in a day. It was like trying to do something that wasn’t possible. The only reason we even finished when we did was because the production was like “Listen guys, the sun’s about to come up. We’re not going to get the shot, and you’re going to have to shoot the rest of it live tomorrow.”

Nick Jackson on when The Hardys challenged The Young Bucks to a match at an ROH show in New York in 2017: “It’s funny you say that; Matt and I were just talking about this with Matt Hardy backstage two weeks ago. We both agreed that was a special moment. That was so fun. Funny enough, there’s another moment like that, where it’s like your ears feel like they’re ringing because of how loud the reaction is. We were having a tag match with the Hardys in Santiago, Chile, and our music hit. We thought we got a massive rock star pop until we heard the Hardys’ music hit and it was like Elvis had just entered the building. It was insane. That was definitely one of those special moments that I’ll never forget. And I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Matt Jackson on one of the biggest reaction’s The Young Bucks have ever received: “One that comes to mind for me, this was back in the old American Legion Hall in Reseda [former home of independent wrestling promotion PWG], when we did the old lights out gimmick and Super Dragon returned for the very first time in 2011, and he’d been gone for years. It caught everyone so off-guard, because nobody saw that coming. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a reaction like that. Maybe it was even louder because we were in such a small, intimate building with 500 people. They were right in your ear screaming. To this day, that place, that building, holds a special place in my heart because that’s where we basically created the Young Bucks brand, and where we made ourselves into who we are today. I don’t know if there’s a building that had more electricity than that building.”