Two title matches added to Full Gear 2020

Two more matches were added to the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

The AEW World Tag Team titles will be on the line although at this point, the number one contenders are still unknown. Taking on FTR at Full Gear will be the winners of a fatal four-way tag team match which will take place next week. The teams are The Young Bucks, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order, The Butcher and The Blade, and Private Party.

Also, Darby Allin will be facing whoever will be the TNT champion. Cody defended the TNT title on Dynamite last night against Orange Cassidy but the match went to a time limit draw. The two will wrestle again in two weeks on Dynamite.