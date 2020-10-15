Jungle Kyona
Real Name: Kyona Yano
Height: 5’1″
Weight: 137 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 1, 1991
Hometown: Nagoya, Aichi (Japan)
Pro Debut: November 15, 2015
Trained By: Stardom (Fuka)
Finishing Move: Jungle Buster
Biography
– Prior to wrestling, Yano worked in the Republic of Senegal on the Western Coast of Africa for 2 years.
– Kyona is nicknamed the Jungle Princess.
– December 6, 2015, Kyona defeated Hiromi Mimura to win the Rookie of Stardom ’15.
– January 10, 2016, JKGReeeeN (Kyona & Momo Watanabe) challenged Thunder Rock (Io Shirai & Mayu Iwatani) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.
– April 17th, Kyona, Hiromi Mimura & Momo Watanabe challenged Io Shirai, Kairi Hojo & Mayu Iwatani for the Artist of Stardom Titles.
– April 29th, Kyona lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto in the Quarter Finals of the Cinderella Tournament ’16.
– August 21st, Kyona entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’16.
– October 23rd, JKGReeeeN entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’16.
– October 30th, JKGReeeeN & Hiromi Mimura challenged Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura, Kagetsu & Kyoko Kimura) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.
– January 29, 2017, Kyona challenged Kay Lee Ray for the ICW Women’s Title.
– February 23rd, Kyona challenged Kairi Hojo for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
– March 5th, Kyona & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Kairi Hojo & Yoko Bito for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.
– March 20th, Kyona challenged Toni Storm for the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.
– April 9th, Kyona & Matsumoto retained the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against Queen’s Quest (Io Shirai & HZK).
– April 30th, Kyona lost to HZK in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament ’17.
– May 14th, Kyona & Matsumoto would defend the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against Tessa Blanchard & Jessicka Havok.
– June 17th, Team Jungle (Kyona, Matsumoto & Kaori Yoneyama) defeated Queen’s Quest (AZM, HZK & Io Shirai) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.
– June 21st, Team Jungle (Kyona & Matsumoto) would lose the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura & Kagetsu).
– August 13th, Team Jungle lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to Queen’s Quest (Viper, Io Shirai & HZK).
– September 3rd, Kyona entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’17.
– September 24th, Kyona challenged Yoko Bito for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
– November 5th, Kyona & Yoko Bito lost in the finals of the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’17 to Bea Priestley & Kelly Klein.
– February 24, 2018, Kyona challenged Nicole Savoy for the SHIMMER Title.
– April 1st, Kyona challenged Viper for the SWA Undisputed World Women’s Title.
– April 30th, Kyona lost to Momo Watanabe in the Quarter Finals of the Cinderella Tournament ’18.
– May 27th, JAN (Kyona & Kaori Yoneyama & Natsuko Tora) defeated Oedo Tai (Hana Kimura, Hazuki & Kagetsu) for the vacant Artist of Stardom Titles.
– June 17th, Kyona challenged Momo Watanabe for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
– August 18th, Kyona entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’18.
– September 30th, JAN lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima & Tam Nakano). The same night JAN (Kyona & Natsuko Tora) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saki Kashima) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.
– October 13th, JAN entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’18.
– November 23rd, JAN lost the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita.
– January 5, 2019, JAN (Kyona, Ruaka & Natsuko Tora) lost to Oedo Tai (Hazuki, Natsu Sumire & Kagetsu) in the first round of the Trios Tag Team Tournament.
– January 14th, Kyona challenged Kagetsu for the World of Stardom Title.
– March 3rd, Kyona challenged Momo Watanabe for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
– April 29th, Kyona lost to Natsuko Tora in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament.
– May 16th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Kyona, Hana Kimura & Konami) defeated STARS (Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima & Mayu Iwatani) for the Artist of Stardom Titles.
– June 16th, Tokyo Cyber Squad would retain the titles against Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Andras Miyagi & Natsu Sumire).
– June 23rd, Tokyo Cyber Squad lost the Artist of Stardom Titles to STARS.
– July 15th, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Kyona & Konami) defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Utami Hayashishita) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.
– July 24th, Tokyo Cyber Squad defended the titles against Oedo Tai (Kagetsu & Andras Miyagi).
– August 10th, Kyona challenged Arisa Hoshiki for the Wonder of Stardom Title.
– August 17th, Kyona entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’19.
– October 19th, Tokyo Cyber Squad entered into the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’19.
– November 24th, Tokyo Cyber Squad retained the Goddesses of Stardom Titles against DREAM SHiNE (Arisa Hoshiki & Tam Nakano).
– December 14th, Tokyo Cyber Squad defended the titles against Riho & Starlight Kid.
– January 19, 2020, Tokyo Cyber Squad lost the titles to Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley.
– March 24th, Kyona lost to Giulia in the first round of the Cinderella Tournament ’20.
– July 24th, Kyona challenged Mayu Iwatani for the World of Stardom Title.
– August 8th, Kyona entered into the 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.
– October 3rd, Tokyo Cyber Squad (Kyona & Konami) lost a Losing Unit Must Disband No DQ match to Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima).
– October 7th, Stardom announced that Kyona will be out of in-ring competition for extended period of time, due to multiple injuries.