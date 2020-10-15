AEW To Continue The Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara Feud, Hardy Cleared To Return

Oct 15, 2020 - by James Walsh

During Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and his family were in the crowd. At one point during the show, Hardy revealed that he’s back at 100% following the injury he suffered at AEW All Out during his match with Sammy Guevara.

Hardy said doctors have cleared him to compete and that’s when Sammy Guevara came out and cut a promo, saying that he’s not done with Hardy until he sends him home for good.

Hardy hasn’t wrestled since the AEW All Out pay-per-view after he was speared off a lift by Guevara. He missed one of the two tables below to help break his fall and hit his head on the concrete floor.

