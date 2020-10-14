Update on Finn Balor following surgery

View this post on Instagram

Recovering from a successful surgery with @dr.anuppatel , @dr.edgarsosa and nurse @verolaguera Last Friday, i underwent surgery for 2 fractures of my jaw, including one going into my tooth. After the tooth was removed, I was wired shut to restore my bite and help align the fractures. Then 3 plates where screwed in to fixate the fractures for a quick recovery. Thankfully no wires were needed after surgery!