Update on Finn Balor following surgery

Oct 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

“Recovering from a successful surgery with Dr. Anup Patel, Dr. Edgar Sosa and nurse Vero Laguera Last Friday, I underwent surgery for 2 fractures of my jaw, including one going into my tooth. After the tooth was removed, I was wired shut to restore my bite and help align the fractures. Then 3 plates where screwed in to fixate the fractures for a quick recovery. Thankfully no wires were needed after surgery!”

