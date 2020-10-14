Notes on Zelina Vega and Paul Ellering

Paul Ellering has revealed whether he has spoken to Akam and Rezar since the Authors of Pain were released from the WWE.

Ellering said that he speaks to the former WWE Superstars once a month, and as things stand, Akam and Rezar are both at home and waiting for the no-compete period to end.

Ellering revealed that Akam and Rezar would be eligible to make their wrestling return in December as that’s when their no-compete WWE clause would officially expire.

