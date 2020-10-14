Notes on Zelina Vega and Paul Ellering

Oct 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Ellering has revealed whether he has spoken to Akam and Rezar since the Authors of Pain were released from the WWE.

Ellering said that he speaks to the former WWE Superstars once a month, and as things stand, Akam and Rezar are both at home and waiting for the no-compete period to end.

Ellering revealed that Akam and Rezar would be eligible to make their wrestling return in December as that’s when their no-compete WWE clause would officially expire.

Zelina Vega Posts New Pic From Swimsuit Photo Shoot on Instagram

3 Responses

  1. What? says:
    October 15, 2020 at 12:23 am

    This December: the Discomfort Writers are All Elite.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    October 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    @What? – Took me a minute to get that but….. nice!

  3. Bulldawg says:
    October 15, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    I say AOP will head to MLW or ROH.

