News on Candice LeRae and Andrade

Oct 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Andrade, who last wrestled a losing effort against Angel Garza on Raw, is undergoing a undisclosed minor elective procedure and will be out of action for about a month.

Candice LeRae becomes no.1 contender and gets one last shot at IO at Halloween Havoc.

  1. Michael Vincent says:
    October 15, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Whenever a WWE superstar is out for a “minor elective procedure”, it can only means one thing… breast enhancements. Good luck, sir!

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    October 15, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    @Michael Vincent – Maybe dong enhancement seeing as it’s a dude? 😉

