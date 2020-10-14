News on Candice LeRae and Andrade
– Andrade, who last wrestled a losing effort against Angel Garza on Raw, is undergoing a undisclosed minor elective procedure and will be out of action for about a month.
– Candice LeRae becomes no.1 contender and gets one last shot at IO at Halloween Havoc.
WIth some unexpected help from @indi_hartwell, @CandiceLeRae defeats @ShotziWWE to face @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #HalloweenHavoc! 👑 pic.twitter.com/LSIXGrzUvr
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Whenever a WWE superstar is out for a “minor elective procedure”, it can only means one thing… breast enhancements. Good luck, sir!
@Michael Vincent – Maybe dong enhancement seeing as it’s a dude? 😉