News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be headlined by a NXT North American Title match, with more focus on returning Superstars like Ember Moon, Toni Storm and Dexter Lumis.

WWE has announced that Lumis will challenge NXT North American Champion Damian Priest in tonight’s main event. There will also be new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango crowned as Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish take on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

A new promo for tonight’s show teased more from Moon, Storm and Lumis, who have made their returns since the “Takeover: 31” event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

