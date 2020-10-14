Mace

Real Name: Brennan Marcel Williams

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 286 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 5, 1991

From: North Easton, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: February 1, 2016

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: Sky High

Biography

– Williams is also known as Marcellus Black, Dio Maddin & currently Mace.

– Williams received an athletic scholarship to play football at the University of North Carolina & play for the team North Carolina Tar Heels. From 2009-2012. Williams tore his labrum in his senior year.

– 2013 NFL Draft, Williams would be drafted by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round and 89th overall pick. He missed his rookie season due to a microfracture in his knee. They would release him on July 21, 2014.

– February 20, 2015, Williams signed a 2 year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They released him on August 29, 2015.

– October 20, 2015, Williams signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, in which they waived him 2 days later.

– October 27, 2015, it had been announced that Williams was being trained by Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling.

– February 1, 2016, Williams made his professional wrestling debut under the name Marcellus Black.

– June 11th, Black challenged Gino Medina for the ROW Heavyweight Title in a No DQ.

– August 1st, Williams officially signed with the WWE, whom started training at the performance center the same day.

– Maddin would actually never appear on NXT TV, he would have a Dark Match against Raul Mendoza during a show though.

– September 10, 2019, Maddin joined the commentary team for 205 Live, later that month he would begin commentating on RAW.

– November, Maddin decided to go back to NXT to train, they used the storyline from Brock Lesnar attacking him to write him off.

– September 21, 2020, Maddin would return to RAW as a member of the faction known as RETRIBUTION and garner the new ring name Mace.

– Mace wrestled his first RAW singles match on the December 14, 2020 episode, defeating Ricochet