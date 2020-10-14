Darby Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship, Guevara’s message for Matt Hardy

It's official!@DarbyAllin will challenge for the TNT Championship at Full Gear LIVE on Nov 7th.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/JNHjzqwX4m

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020