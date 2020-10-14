10/13/20 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.
—
1. Four-Way Match
Jungle Boy defeated Evil Uno, Frankie Kazarian, and The Blade
-After the match, a brawl broke out with the rest of Jurassic Express, The Dark Order, SCU, and The Butcher and The Blade.
2. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson
3. Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) ended in a double disqualification
-Cutler hit Avalon with a book, while Avalon hit Cutler with a polyhedral die.
—
Sonny Kiss cut a promo and talked about his match against Matt Sydal.
4. Matt Sydal defeated Sonny Kiss
—
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Dark Order (Alex “4” Reynolds, John “3” Silver, and Preston “10” Vance) defeated Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu
—
Brandi Rhodes joined the commentary team for the next match.
6. Red Velvet defeated Elayna Black
—
7. Ricky Starks defeated Fuego Del Sol
-Starks joined the commentary team after the match.
—
A confrontation backstage led to a match being made for next week. Christopher Daniels will go one-on-one with Shawn Spears.
—
8. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Billy) (w/Colton Gunn) defeated Maxx Stardom and Ryzin
9. Darby Allin defeated Nick Comoroto
-After the match, Allin attacked Starks at the commentary table.
—
KiLynn King cut a promo about her match against Nyla Rose later in the show.
—
10. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno) defeated Griff Garrison
11. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated KiLynn King
-After the match, Guerrero cut a promo saying that Rose is coming for the AEW Women’s World Championship.
—
12. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated D3
13. Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean (via referee stoppage)
14. Eddie Kingston defeated Baron Black