10/13/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Four-Way Match

Jungle Boy defeated Evil Uno, Frankie Kazarian, and The Blade

-After the match, a brawl broke out with the rest of Jurassic Express, The Dark Order, SCU, and The Butcher and The Blade.

2. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson

3. Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) ended in a double disqualification

-Cutler hit Avalon with a book, while Avalon hit Cutler with a polyhedral die.

—

Sonny Kiss cut a promo and talked about his match against Matt Sydal.

4. Matt Sydal defeated Sonny Kiss

—

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Dark Order (Alex “4” Reynolds, John “3” Silver, and Preston “10” Vance) defeated Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu

—

Brandi Rhodes joined the commentary team for the next match.

6. Red Velvet defeated Elayna Black

—

7. Ricky Starks defeated Fuego Del Sol

-Starks joined the commentary team after the match.

—

A confrontation backstage led to a match being made for next week. Christopher Daniels will go one-on-one with Shawn Spears.

—

8. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Billy) (w/Colton Gunn) defeated Maxx Stardom and Ryzin

9. Darby Allin defeated Nick Comoroto

-After the match, Allin attacked Starks at the commentary table.

—

KiLynn King cut a promo about her match against Nyla Rose later in the show.

—

10. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno) defeated Griff Garrison

11. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated KiLynn King

-After the match, Guerrero cut a promo saying that Rose is coming for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

—

12. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated D3

13. Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean (via referee stoppage)

14. Eddie Kingston defeated Baron Black