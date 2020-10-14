10/13/20 AEW Dark Results

Oct 14, 2020 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Four-Way Match
Jungle Boy defeated Evil Uno, Frankie Kazarian, and The Blade
-After the match, a brawl broke out with the rest of Jurassic Express, The Dark Order, SCU, and The Butcher and The Blade.

2. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated Cezar Bononi and Lee Johnson

3. Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) ended in a double disqualification
-Cutler hit Avalon with a book, while Avalon hit Cutler with a polyhedral die.

Sonny Kiss cut a promo and talked about his match against Matt Sydal.

4. Matt Sydal defeated Sonny Kiss

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Dark Order (Alex “4” Reynolds, John “3” Silver, and Preston “10” Vance) defeated Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion, and M’Badu

Brandi Rhodes joined the commentary team for the next match.

6. Red Velvet defeated Elayna Black

7. Ricky Starks defeated Fuego Del Sol
-Starks joined the commentary team after the match.

A confrontation backstage led to a match being made for next week. Christopher Daniels will go one-on-one with Shawn Spears.

8. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Billy) (w/Colton Gunn) defeated Maxx Stardom and Ryzin

9. Darby Allin defeated Nick Comoroto
-After the match, Allin attacked Starks at the commentary table.

KiLynn King cut a promo about her match against Nyla Rose later in the show.

10. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno) defeated Griff Garrison

11. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated KiLynn King
-After the match, Guerrero cut a promo saying that Rose is coming for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

12. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated D3

13. Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean (via referee stoppage)

14. Eddie Kingston defeated Baron Black

