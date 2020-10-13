Match announced for NXT

Oct 13, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to face Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish in NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Match
TOMORROW NIGHT: @strongstylebrit & @wwestardestroyer vs. #UndisputedERA's @roderickstrong & @thebobbyfish. Which team will seize an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Titles? 📺 8/7c on @usa_network #WWENXT
