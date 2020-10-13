Lana wins battle royal to become #1 contender for Raw Women’s title

Lana is getting a Raw Women’s title shot after she won a battle royal in the main event of last night’s Monday Night Raw.

14 women from both brands took part in this #1 contender’s battle royal which also featured Bianca Belair, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, and Tamina.

The final four saw Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Ruby Riott and the match ended when Natalya threw Evans out when they were brawling on the apron. Natalya thought she won…until Lana – who was never eliminated – appeared outta nowhere and kicked Natalya in the back to eliminate her.

Lana will now face Asuka on next week’s Raw in what will be their first one-on-one encounter.