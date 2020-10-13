Joey Ryan sues Impact Wrestling for breach of contract

Disgraced indie wrestling star Joey Ryan continued filing lawsuits stemming from the #SpeakingOut movement, this time against Impact Wrestling which fired him after several allegations were leveled against him by different women.

Filed in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, last month, Ryan says that Impact Wrestling is in breach of contract after they released him on June 22. According to the lawsuit, Ryan signed the Impact deal on September 1, 2019 and it was supposed to run through the end of August of next year.

This is the sixth lawsuit that Ryan, real name Joseph Meehan, has filed stemming from the #SpeakingOut allegations. The previous five were all against women who said he sexually abused them through the years.

Ever since the allegations surfaced, Ryan has closed his Bar Wrestling promotion and has not wrestled since the beginning of June, with his last match being against Crazzy Steve on an episode of Impact Wrestling.