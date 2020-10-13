Hurricane Helms not a fan of WWE’s tag team title switch
Hated this. Never been a fan of handing over championships. Lazy creative. https://t.co/wboPcIVbhS
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 13, 2020
Either Champions are exempt from the Draft or they get stripped of their respective championships. With the latter, at least that way there’d be some consequence related to the draft. https://t.co/9wcAbft1gG
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 13, 2020
The draft was a train wreck. It qlso went as I predicted…. and it proves that Stamford cares leagues more about Raw.
Honestly, the best way to get around this is to have a WWE World and WWE Universal Tag Team and Women’s Championships. That way, if the champions switch shows, they don’t have to switch belts. They already have this with the Men’s Singles Titles.
I too was not a huge fan of trading the titles. I feel like when you name a championship the Smackdown Tag Titles or the Raw Women’s title those championships need to stay with that brand.
They couldve done a title vs title 2/3 falls match..1 first fall only raw are on the line, 2nd fall only smackdown are on the line. 3rd fall all are on the line. smackdown wins the first fall, raw wins the second, third fall double dq….eddie graham/dusty school of booking…so simple
Just goes to show that at the end of the day the titles are as worthless as the win/loss records.
Sometimes I think people forget they are watching scripted entertainment.
Hey mighty2000, I think you’re missing the point. Imagine a show about married couples, maybe a soap opera is a good comparison, having couples just all of a sudden swap wives and the last names change and legal marriage license changes, etc. instead of going to the trouble of having a whole story where the couples divorce only to marry the other people’s former spouses. This is kind of the same thing. WWE could have stripped them and had the same people win the belts. Or if they were going to do a title change on Smackdown, why not put the belts on a team that was staying on Smackdown? It was a problem WWE created and their solution was stupid. I’m totally with Helms on this. His ideas are much better. I also really like JJ’s idea. What WWE did was dumb and it cheapens belts that are already pretty cheap.
No, I get it. They traded tag team titles. Cheapened? Sigh. It’s not real. It’s fun. The soap opera analogy isn’t quite accurate. If one can enjoy a graveyard match where the Undertaker can morph into different versions of himself, two tag teams trading belts that are of equal value really isn’t that big of a deal.
While I dislike the way the draft has been done these last two years, I would have probably had New Day vs Street Profits in a unification match early in the show and have it end in a double pin. Effectively doing the switch with a match result. Then having Smackdown select the profits later on in the night.
Or really since the draft isn’t in effect this week on Smackdown you could have just as easily played up “will raw have both tag titles” on monday and have them drop it to a Smackdown team on Smackdown instead of the six man tag. Of even if they did that, have Big E turn on them in the tag and have Cesaro and Nakamura bully Adam Pearce into getting their rematch the same night.
I thought it was awful, I agree with steve and his idea because it hasn’t been used in mainstream for a long time. They should have had RETALIATION win the RAW titles and the Forgotten Sons win the SD titles to keep them on the brands. Both groups need to be taken seriously so give ’em gold and run the joint. Also, why draft Roode/Ziggler & Nakamura/Cesaro together but not Garza/Andrade together? (My opinion).
Because they plan to have Roode/Ziggler & Nakamura/Cesaro continue together as tag teams but have Garza and Andrade be singles guys going forward. That was in the works even before the draft. The now-very-appropriately-named Forgotten Sons have been on the shelf since June when Ryker committed the (apparently) cardinal sin of supporting President Trump (with less-than-ideal timing, to be fair). And I don’t know that anyone at WWE really knows what they want to do with Retribution, much less give them titles this early.
As for the title switch, I’m not as worked up about it as some people are, but I am curious about a logistical thing – WWE loves mentioning long title reigns, and the Street Profits were past 200 days with the Raw tag team titles. Now that they’ve swapped, do they awkwardly try to cast it as a 200-whatever-day continuous tag-title-of-some-sort reign or erase the last seven months and just start over with their counting? Guess we’ll find out.
Having the brand specific champions being eligible to be drafted in the first place was idiotic. Personally, I miss the days where the champions worked both shows and if a Raw tag team dropped the belts to the Smackdown tag team, then the belt became property of the Blue brand.