Hina

Real Name:

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 96 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 28, 2006

From: Shimono, Tochigi (Japan)

Pro Debut: October 13, 2018

Trained By: Stardom

Finishing Move: Gedo Clutch

Biography

– Hina is the sister of Rina & Hanan.

– October 13, 2018, Hina defeated Rina.

– December 2nd, Hina competed in a gauntlet for the Rookie of Stardom ’18.

– January 3, 2019, Hina competed in a Battle Royal at Stardom New Years Stars ’19.

– January 5th, Hina, Rina & Hanan lost to STARS (Alex Gracia, Starlight Kid & Natsumi) in the first round of the Stardom Trios Tag Team Tournament.

– March 3rd, Hina & Rina lost to JAN (Kaori Yoneyama & Leo Onozaki).

– March 28th, Hina competed in a Battle Royal at Stardom Dream Slam ’19.

– May 4th, Hina would lose to Hana Kimura.

– June 16th, Hina lost to Leo Onozaki at Stardom Shining Destiny ’19.

– January 4, 2020, Hina lost to Rina at Stardom Wrestle Cinderella.

– February 16th, Hina lost to Jamie Hayter.

– September 6th, Hina & Rina lost to STARS (Hanan & Mayu Iwatani).