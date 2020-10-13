Hina
Real Name:
Height: 4’11”
Weight: 96 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 28, 2006
From: Shimono, Tochigi (Japan)
Pro Debut: October 13, 2018
Trained By: Stardom
Finishing Move: Gedo Clutch
Biography
– Hina is the sister of Rina & Hanan.
– October 13, 2018, Hina defeated Rina.
– December 2nd, Hina competed in a gauntlet for the Rookie of Stardom ’18.
– January 3, 2019, Hina competed in a Battle Royal at Stardom New Years Stars ’19.
– January 5th, Hina, Rina & Hanan lost to STARS (Alex Gracia, Starlight Kid & Natsumi) in the first round of the Stardom Trios Tag Team Tournament.
– March 3rd, Hina & Rina lost to JAN (Kaori Yoneyama & Leo Onozaki).
– March 28th, Hina competed in a Battle Royal at Stardom Dream Slam ’19.
– May 4th, Hina would lose to Hana Kimura.
– June 16th, Hina lost to Leo Onozaki at Stardom Shining Destiny ’19.
– January 4, 2020, Hina lost to Rina at Stardom Wrestle Cinderella.
– February 16th, Hina lost to Jamie Hayter.
– September 6th, Hina & Rina lost to STARS (Hanan & Mayu Iwatani).