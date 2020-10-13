Himeka

Real Name: Himeka Arita

Height: 5’7″

Weight:

Date of Birth: May 28, 1997

From: Iwate, Japan

Pro Debut: December 24, 2017

Trained By: Actwres girl’Z

Finishing Move: Argentine Backbreaker

Biography

– Himeka uses the nickname Jumbo.

– January 25, 2018, Arita lost to Natsumi Maki at AJPW GROWIN’ UP Vol. 10.

– May 13th, Arita lost to Saori Anou at AgZ Act 30.

– June 11th, Arita & Saori Anou defeated Hikari Shimizu & Kakeru Sekiguchi at a AgZ event.

– July 16th, Arita lost to Cherry at WAVE Itabashi.

– August 2nd, Arita lost to Cherry in a semi-final match in the WAVE Y Dress Tournament.

– August 12th, Arita defeated Sayuri Amemiya at AgZ Act 32.

– August 19th, Arita & Sakura Hirota defeated Cherry & Fairy Nihonbashi at WAVE Anivarsario ’18.

– August 30th, Arita defeated Mii at Kani KING Produce.

– September 9th, Arita defeated Mari Manji at PURE-J Chase the Chance Vol. 2.

– October 7th, Arita & Yumiko Hotta lost to Tomoko Watanabe & Kaoru Ito in the first round of the Diana Kyoko Inoue 30th Anniversary Korakuen Hall One Day Tournament.

– October 9th, Arita lost to SAKI in a quarter final match of the AgZ Title Tournament.

– October 29th, Arita defeated Miku Aono at JAST SummerDream.

– December 9th, Arita lost to Miyuki Takase at AgZ Act 34.

– December 24th, Arita & Cherry defeated Fairy Nihonbashi & Itsuki Aoki at WAVE Dai Shiwazu Nishi 18 Vol. 3.

– January 20, 2019, Arita lost to ASUKA at SEAdLINNING Let’s Get d!!! ’19.

– February 23rd, Arita & Mii defeated Mari & Noa Igarashi at GPS HERO20 Tomoryu 10th Anniversary Box Office.

– April 28th, Arita & Miyuki Takase defeated Sae & Arisa Nakajima for the SEAdLINNING Beyond the Sea Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, Arita entered into the Catch the WAVE ’19 Tournament.

– May 29th, Arita & Miyuki Takase retained the SEAdLINNING Beyond the Sea Tag Team Titles against Amazon & Hiroyo Matsumoto.

– June 28th, Arita & Miyuki Takase would lose the titles to Hiroyo Matsumoto & Yoshiko.

– July 15th, Arita & Miyuki Takase challenged Sakura Hirota & Yuki Miyazaki for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– July 27th, Arita won a Battle Royal at WAVE Osaka Rhapsody Vol. 46.

– August 12th, The Beginning (Arita & Miyuki Takase) challenged Yuki Miyazaki & Sakura Hirota for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– September 15th, Arita defeated Ibuki Hoshi at WRESTLE-1 Tour ’19 6th Anniversary.

– October 20th, Arita defeated Crea at PURE-J 38th Dojo Show.

– November 6th, Arita competed against Miyuki Takase for the vacant AgZ Title.

– February 24, 2020, Arita defeated Satsuki Totoro at Ice Ribbon #1026.

– March 21st, Arita lost to Yumi Ohka at WAVE Osaka Rhapsody Vol. 47.

– June 21st, Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Giulia, Syuri & Maika) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, Starlight Kid & Saya Iida) at Stardom FC My Stardom.

– July 17th, Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) defeated Tokyo Cyber Squad (Death Yama-san & Jungle Kyona) at Stardom Explode in Summer.

– July 23rd, Himeka defeated Saya Kamitani at Stardom Cinderella Summer in Osaka.

– September 19th, Himeka lost to Utami Hayashishita in the final match of the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix ’20.

– October 3rd, Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Maika) challenged Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) for the Goddesses of Stardom Titles.