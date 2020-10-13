Final Raw and Smackdown rosters following the 2020 WWE Draft

Both Raw and Smackdown have updated rosters, with some jumping ship, and some staying put following the end of the 2020 WWE Draft.

The two-night affair saw some significant moves, including Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz and John Morrison moving to Raw while Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens moving to the opposite direction to the blue brand of Smackdown.

There were also a couple of tag teams broken with Heavy Machinery and The New Day split as Big E remained on Smackdown while his tag team partners moved to Raw.

The Raw full roster now consist of AJ Styles, Akira Tozawa, Alexa Bliss, Angel Garza, Arturo Ruas, Asuka, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Dabba-Kato, Dana Brooke, Drew Gulak, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Erik (Viking Raiders), Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Humberto Carrillo, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Lacey Evans, Lana, Mandy Rose, Matt Riddle, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Randy Orton, R-Truth, Retribution (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, and Reckoning), Ricochet, Riddick Moss, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Sheamus, The Hurt Business (MVP, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander), The Miz & John Morrison, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Titus O’Neil, and Tucker.

Smackdown meanwhile has Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Bayley, Baron Corbin, Bianca Belair, Big E, Billie Kay, Carmella, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Kalisto, Kevin Owens, Lars Sullivan, Murphy, Natalya, Otis, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Shorty G, Tamina, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), The Street Profits, and Zelina Vega.