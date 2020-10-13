DOUKI
Real Name: Tatsuya Hayama
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 187 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 24, 1991
From: Japan
Resides: Mexico City, Mexico
Pro Debut: December 2008
Trained By: Útimo Dragón & Skayde
Finishing Move: Suplex de La Luna
Biography
– DOUKI is nicknamed El Japones Del Mal (The Japanese of Evil).
– DOUKI has also used the ring names Kansuke, Tatsuya & DOWKI.
– Kansuke/DOUKI began his career wrestling for the promotion International Wrestling League (IWL), and then moving around to PDM, IWRG, X-Project & occasionally AAA.
– May 31, 2012, DOUKI competed in the IWRG Rel Del Ring ’12 for the vacant Rey Del Ring Title.
– January 6, 2013, Los Japoneses del Mal (DOUKI & Daisuke Hanaoka) lost to Los Hermanos Celestick (Celestick 1 & Celestick 2) in the final match of the 16. Torneo Juvenil Copa Dragon.
– April 21st, DOUKI won the PDM Copa Strong Style Perros del Mal 5-Way.
– June 15th, Los Japoneses del Mal defeated Los Hermanos Celestick in a Hair vs. Mask Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match.
– September 29th, DOUKI competed in a 8-Way Elimination for the vacant IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title.
– November 24th, DOUKI challenged Imposible in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title.
– July 5, 2015, DOUKI challenged Epidemius in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the LyC Cruiserweight Title.
– November 1, 2015, DOUKI & Yuma competed in a 8-Team Battle Royal for the vacant WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles.
– July 31, 2016, DOUKI, Principe Orion, Alburquerque & Taylor Wolf defeated Wasson, Fly Metalik, & Los Kriminal Boys (Toxin Boy & Fly Star) at the XMW Torneo Gran PrixxXMW Internacional Torneo Cibernetico.
– February 19, 2017, Los Japoneses del Mal challenged Los Heavy Style (Brole Xtreme & Prayer) for the Puebla Indy Tag Team Titles.
– February 17, 2019, DOUKI competed in a 6-Way for the UWF Middleweight Title.
– March 31st, DOUKI won a Battle Royal at TAKA & Taichi Produce TAKATaichi House in Shin-Kiba.
– May 4th, DOUKI defeated Yasutaka Oosera at Michinoku Pro Golden Week Series.
– May 14th, DOUKI entered into the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXVI.
– June 16th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma & Ren Narita.
– July 20th, DOUKI defeated El Hijo de LA Park at Promociones Martinez MartinezMania II.
– August 24th, DOUKI lost a 3-Way to Erick Ortiz for the RIOT Title.
– July 26, 2020, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata at NJPW Summer Struggle.
– August 6th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) lost to Los Ingobernables de Japón (BUSHI, SANADA & Shingo Takagi) in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.
– September 3rd, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI – Minoru Suzuki) lost to Los Ingobernables de Japón (Shingo Takagi & SANADA).
– September 11th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki) defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi).