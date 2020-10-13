DOUKI

Real Name: Tatsuya Hayama

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 24, 1991

From: Japan

Resides: Mexico City, Mexico

Pro Debut: December 2008

Trained By: Útimo Dragón & Skayde

Finishing Move: Suplex de La Luna

Biography

– DOUKI is nicknamed El Japones Del Mal (The Japanese of Evil).

– DOUKI has also used the ring names Kansuke, Tatsuya & DOWKI.

– Kansuke/DOUKI began his career wrestling for the promotion International Wrestling League (IWL), and then moving around to PDM, IWRG, X-Project & occasionally AAA.

– May 31, 2012, DOUKI competed in the IWRG Rel Del Ring ’12 for the vacant Rey Del Ring Title.

– January 6, 2013, Los Japoneses del Mal (DOUKI & Daisuke Hanaoka) lost to Los Hermanos Celestick (Celestick 1 & Celestick 2) in the final match of the 16. Torneo Juvenil Copa Dragon.

– April 21st, DOUKI won the PDM Copa Strong Style Perros del Mal 5-Way.

– June 15th, Los Japoneses del Mal defeated Los Hermanos Celestick in a Hair vs. Mask Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

– September 29th, DOUKI competed in a 8-Way Elimination for the vacant IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title.

– November 24th, DOUKI challenged Imposible in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title.

– July 5, 2015, DOUKI challenged Epidemius in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the LyC Cruiserweight Title.

– November 1, 2015, DOUKI & Yuma competed in a 8-Team Battle Royal for the vacant WEW Hardcore Tag Team Titles.

– July 31, 2016, DOUKI, Principe Orion, Alburquerque & Taylor Wolf defeated Wasson, Fly Metalik, & Los Kriminal Boys (Toxin Boy & Fly Star) at the XMW Torneo Gran PrixxXMW Internacional Torneo Cibernetico.

– February 19, 2017, Los Japoneses del Mal challenged Los Heavy Style (Brole Xtreme & Prayer) for the Puebla Indy Tag Team Titles.

– February 17, 2019, DOUKI competed in a 6-Way for the UWF Middleweight Title.

– March 31st, DOUKI won a Battle Royal at TAKA & Taichi Produce TAKATaichi House in Shin-Kiba.

– May 4th, DOUKI defeated Yasutaka Oosera at Michinoku Pro Golden Week Series.

– May 14th, DOUKI entered into the NJPW Best of the Super Junior XXVI.

– June 16th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma & Ren Narita.

– July 20th, DOUKI defeated El Hijo de LA Park at Promociones Martinez MartinezMania II.

– August 24th, DOUKI lost a 3-Way to Erick Ortiz for the RIOT Title.

– July 26, 2020, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata at NJPW Summer Struggle.

– August 6th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) lost to Los Ingobernables de Japón (BUSHI, SANADA & Shingo Takagi) in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.

– September 3rd, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI – Minoru Suzuki) lost to Los Ingobernables de Japón (Shingo Takagi & SANADA).

– September 11th, Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki) defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi).